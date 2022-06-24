Keep moving on

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Our lives are continually changing. Depending on our focus we may notice some changes more than others. Most of us take for granted that, like our children and grandchildren, we morphed from the helpless baby stage to our present age and phase. We change physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, sometimes for the better, and sometimes not.

Since today’s world encompasses 7.9 billion persons it’s not difficult to understand why the world has moved on from where it stood a generation ago. So, if things feel a bit fast pace it’s only because it is fast paced. Nanotechnology is doubling every two years, and clinical knowledge every 18 months; while human knowledge, on the average is doubling every 13 months.

To put this statistic into context, in the year 1900 human knowledge doubled approximately every 100 years. By the end of 1945, the rate was every 25 years. As fast as the world is now moving it is best to attempt to keep up, knowing you will fall behind far less than if you had not made the effort.

Baby Boomers can look to the silver lining in all of this for we have had to move at a faster rate than our parents. It’s no wonder we occasionally acknowledge knowing what our parents must have felt like, with all the advancements and technology. Perhaps we can find an inner chuckle when we consider how fast life might be moving when our children reach our present age, and they finally vindicate us.

But life doesn’t go smoothly for anyone. Life is and has always been compounded with complications, struggles, heartaches, and losses, all which can weigh us down if we allow it. But if we use the lows to contrast and elevate our joys, clarity, successes, peace, pleasures, and blessings, we find purpose in everything life presents.

We have all lost precious people within our lives, as well as precious time but there is always joy ahead. Even as many grieve, we can find joy of friends and family. Keep active and social and the things we find the hardest to do will bear the biggest yield, for others as well as ourselves. It is true, not all people are sympathetic to our struggles, but perhaps in 13 months, as human knowledge doubles, they will surprise you. In other words, sometimes we must be compassionate towards other’s ignorance when they are not compassionate towards our sorrows.

Life moves on and so we must too. We cannot change the past (without lying to oneself) but we can live in the present and shape our future.

“Life is guaranteed to have its ups and downs. Stay strong and positive. Keep smiling and keep moving upward and onward.” ~C. Edwards

“Growth is painful, change is painful, but nothing is as painful as being stuck somewhere you don’t belong.” ~Unknown

“Moving on is a simple thing, what it leaves behind is hard.” ~Unknown

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, June 24, Danny Schneible performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Friday, June 24, Brother Believe Me performs at the Maria Stein Countryfest from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday, June 25, Danny Schneible entertains at the Maria Stein Countryfest from 8 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, Fleetwood to the Max (a Fleetwood Mac tribute band) at 7 p.m. at Hein Amphitheater in Fort Recovery’s Vantrees Park.

Sunday, June 26, Free Rider at the Maria Stein Countryfest from 7 to 11 p.m.

Monday, June 27, Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Tuesday, June 28, Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon from 9 to 10:45 a.m. for anyone that wants to join in with the Area Widows and Widowers. (There is no speaker — it’s just breakfast and socializing).

Thursday, June 30, Card Night with Fred downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the public

The Towne and Country Players has published their Summer Series which will be held at the Versailles Heritage Park beginning at 7 p.m. This is lawn seating so bring a blanket or lawn chair for your greater enjoyment.

Friday, July 1, Matt Meyer, Buff Francis, DeMange Brothers

Friday, July 8, Elvis Presley Tribute by Ryan Roth

Friday, July 22, Oktoberfest with the Klaberheads

Friday, July 29, Kim Kelly Orchestra, and the T&CP Community Choir

Happy birthday wishes to Jeff Cochran, Carolyn Wilker, Jill White, Mary Kate Mceowen, Danesa Borgerding, Jacqueline Hoying, Ronda Mangen, Angie Meyer DeMange, Cindy Grogean, Chuck Platfoot, Ray Osborne, Susie Ross, Maddie Bartsch, Melanie Huffman, Jennifer Feltz, Diana Homan DeMange, Kirsten Erisman, Shelly Siders, Larry Brown, Melissa Werling, Phil Gehron, Denver Toner, Tim Bornhorst, Toni Taylor, Roberta Grisez, and those I may have missed. Happy anniversary wishes to Marianne and Shawn Unger (22), Tamara and Ben Monnin (23), Lori and Dan Lawrence (29), Georgette and Duane Smith (30), Judy and Jeff Cochran (35), and Denise and Mark Good (46).

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Thomas Rismiller (50), William Neiberg (81), Shirley Ann Detrick (84), and all those who have passed, our fathers, spouses, as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness catch up with an old friend over coffee or brunch. It should be a pleasant visit for all involved. Remember, learn from the past — don’t repeat it.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 937-423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits.