Hamilton new Greenville Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School will have a new leader for their boy’s basketball program. Matt Hamilton was named the new head coach for the program after spending a year as the junior varsity’s head coach.

“After an exhaustive interview process, Matt became the clear choice because of his commitment to building our basketball program from the youth level up through the high school level. He is committed to teaching fundamental skills at all levels, while building a competitive, winning culture. We are excited to have Coach Hamilton put his stamp on the program and look forward to him building a successful basketball program,” Greenville Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer said.

Hamilton said he is a little nervous, but excited to make the jump up within the program.

His familiarity with the kids should be a big advantage for the program to not skip a beat. Hamilton said he offered to keep things going, like leading workouts and camps, while Greenville was looking for a new coach.

Hamilton already has an idea of what his team is capable of for the upcoming season.

“It’s a big advantage to already have a relationship with the kids and know what their skill sets are. We will somewhat have the same philosophies as Coach Jones, who left. We won’t have drastic changes,” Hamilton said.

There is a good short-term outlook for the team. Hamilton said they have great senior leaders and a lot of talent on the team already.

He does also have his mind on the long-term outlook of the program. Hamilton is looking forward to help improve the younger teams within the program.

“Long term, we will continue to focus on getting more kids to come out and get youth basketball enrollment up. Teach them the fundamentals and work ethic needed to be successful,” Hamilton said. “It’s been a long time since we had some stability in this position and some success. Definitely looking for that.”

Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]