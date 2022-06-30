Church of God of the Apostolic Faith Proclamation on Dobbs

Whereas, Every human life is a gift to the world. Whether born or unborn, young or old, healthy or sick, every person is made in the holy image of God. The Almighty Creator gives unique talents, beautiful dreams, and a great purpose to every person.

Whereas, On June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court issued a ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that assured a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion throughout the United States. This ruling struck down many state laws that had prohibited or limited abortions.

Whereas, I archbishop Lee Bowling do hereby with the sacred orders from my office hereby officially set aside the month of June to be celebrated annually to honor life wins month.

Whereas, we are grateful for President Trump who appointed over the period of 4 years, more than 200 Federal judges who apply the Constitution as written, including three Supreme Court Justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Because of his leadership we now have the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Whereas, we promise to continue speaking out for those who have no voice. We vow to celebrate and support every heroic mother who chooses life. And we resolve to defend the lives of every innocent and unborn child, each of whom can bring unbelievable love, joy, beauty, and grace into our Nation and the entire world.

Whereas, After the deaths of more than 63 million innocent pre-born children, and as the fruit of years of prayer, advocacy and persistent witness to the sanctity of the life, the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized its mistaken and costly misjudgment. Roe v. Wade has been overturned we do rejoice as the body of Christ!

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Archbishop Lee Bowling of The Church of God of the Apostolic Faith by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the bylaws of the church General Assembly, do hereby today, call on the Congress and Representatives to join me in protecting and defending the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT Furthermore RESOLVED, I call upon our Ohio General Assembly to act on the behalf of us the people and pass laws to end abortion forever in Ohio. We must end Planned Parenthood forever and send this evil bunch packing their bags. I call on the church to continue to care for women in unexpected pregnancies and to support adoption and foster care in a more meaningful way, so every child can have a loving home. And finally, I ask every citizen of this great Nation to raise their voices for to the Lord in thanksgiving.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT Furthermore RESOLVED, I call on Christian clergy across the nation to do whatever in their power to assist women who needs our help more now than ever before as the church. Our faith still urgently calls us to advocate on behalf of all people to be able to readily access safe, helping to care for the women and babies whenever and wherever they need it.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT Furthermore RESOLVED, I remember the Psalm writer who declares in Psalm 139, “For you (God) created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” God creates life, and it is only God who has the right to end the life he has created. As long as there are still places where abortion is legal and available, it’s important that our synod continue to make its clear confession that it is God who creates life, beginning at conception.

We believe that the government has the God-given responsibility to protect life. As important as this issue is, our synod remains committed to its most important mission: sharing the good news of a Savior who has brought forgiveness and healing for all.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT Furthermore RESOLVED, As the Archbishop of The Church of God of the Apostolic Faith International Ministerial Association, Inc. being headquarter at 257 Markwith Avenue, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Do declare the month of June every year as Life Wins month. As the Archbishop I call upon all of my members, friends, family and all Kingdom supporters, church and pastors to honor this day throughout our communities and churches alike.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have here unto set my hand and church seal to this official documentation on APPROVED Day, of 25th day of June 2022 by the General Assembly.

Lee Bowling, Archbishop

Church of God of the Apostolic Faith

Greenville, Ohio

