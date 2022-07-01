Heading into the 4th of July stress free

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Going to the doctor or a specialist can be a great way to take care of medical issues that keep you from feeling your best. But what should you do when all your tests come back normal while you feel as if there must be something seriously wrong? I don’t have the answers, but I hear and share this dilemma.

First, be thankful that there are no medical signs of illness or disease. Then take matters in your own hands by evaluating your stress levels. Stress affects you on all levels, your body, your thoughts, feelings, and your behavior. Although everyone copes with stress differently, everyone is affected by stress. There is no way to avoid it. How we handle stress is what really matters. We cannot allow ourselves to be controlled by worry, fear of the unknown, or unrealistic expectations. If we are allowing such things to happen, we must implement change through self-awareness, self-care, and remembering what is truly important.

Stress can be from unhappiness in one’s job or marriage, but chronic illness, financial obligations, or taking care of a sick or elderly family member can also create intense stress. Then there are happy occasions that are inordinately stressful from the planning stages to the first few years following, such as marriage, purchasing a new home, job promotion, relocation, or retirement.

Your nervous system engages when you are in a stressful situation. This is a physical response releasing hormones that prepare you to fight or run. But if your stress system remains active for a prolonged period it can prompt more serious health problems. Early signs are headache, fatigue, difficulty sleeping, difficulty concentrating, upset stomach and irritability. However, when stress is not properly addressed and is allowed to continue long term the constant rush of stress hormones can be more serious such as: depression, high blood pressure, ulcers, heartburn, irritable bowel, constipation and diarrhea, weight loss, obesity, flare-ups of asthma or arthritis, body aches, pain, skin disorders, diabetes, fertility problems, as well as heart issues such as arrhythmia, atherosclerosis, heart attack or heart disease.

Ways to manage stress include addressing problems directly instead of letting them fester, keeping a sense of humor, taking time for hobbies and friends, getting regular exercise, practicing relaxation techniques, such as meditation, yoga, tai chi or deep breathing, regular massages, limiting or avoiding caffeine, alcohol, or tobacco. For optimal health one must always maintain a healthy lifestyle which includes plenty of sleep and a balanced diet.

Additional ways to reduce stress levels include adaptogen herbal supplements, such as Ashwagandha, Chamomile, Valerian, Lavender, Passionflower, Kava kava, and CBD. Galphimia glauca has been used as a tranquilizer to reduce anxiety and other supplements such as a combination of the amino acids L-lysine and L-arginine may be useful.

For me, doing something physical and rewarding helps alleviate emotional stress. I enjoy working in my yard: landscaping, weeding, trimming, mulching, and cutting grass. Find what gives you peace of mind and inner calmness and gravitate towards it on a regular basis.

Enjoy your Fourth of July weekend! Use the holiday weekend as a de-stressor.

“The people in your life should be a source of reducing stress not causing more of it.” ~C. Edwards

“It’s not the load that breaks you down; it’s the way you carry it.” ~Lou Holtz

“Stress makes you believe everything has to happen now. Faith reassures you that everything will happen in God’s timing.” ~Anonymous

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, July 1, The Towne and Country Players Summer Entertainment spotlighting Matt Meyer, Buff Francis, and the DeMange Brothers at the Versailles Heritage Park beginning at 7 p.m. This is lawn seating so bring a blanket or lawn chair for your greater enjoyment.

Friday, July 1, DJ – Rockin’ with Reese from 7 p.m. to midnight at Ansonia Ball Park.

Friday, July 1, Hammer Jockeys perform in the park for Fort Loramie Liberty Days beginning at 8 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Friday, July 1, Fireworks at the Ansonia Ball Park at dusk. Food trucks will be in operation from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday, July 2, Paper Drive Fund Raiser for the Darke County Right to Life from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Osgood Park (just off State Route 705 on the west side of town). Or you may contact Justin May (937-423-1824) to make special arrangements to deliver your paper and cardboard to his residence located at 12292 Mangen Road, Versailles.

Saturday, July 2, Ansonia American Legion is hosting a Chicken BBQ by Rocky at 1 p.m. This is limited to 800 dinners. Chicken dinners are $9 and include chips, roll, and applesauce. Dine in or drive thru.

Saturday, July 2, Hillbilly Bingo with JBob from 6 to 11 p.m. at Ansonia Ball Park.

Saturday, July 2, Act-3 performs at the Fort Loramie Liberty Days at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 3, DJ Spicemasta will entertain at 2 p.m. at Liberty Days in Fort Loramie.

[There are lots of activities to watch or participate in during the three-day festival including a water balloon toss, dodgeball, volleyball, bingo, corn hole, turtle races, cutest baby contest, raffles, blackjack, and much more.]

Monday, July 4, Happy Birthday, America!

Tuesday, July 5, Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon from 9 to 10:45 a.m. for anyone who wants to join in with the Area Widows and Widowers. (It’s just breakfast and socializing).

Thursday, July 7, Card Night with Fred downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public.

Friday, July 8, BBQ and Blues at the Greenville Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is $10.

Saturday, July 9, Darke County Singles Dance held at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio Street from 8 to 11:00 p.m. Music by Locking Up Otis. $7 cover charge. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 13, Fresh Horses and Captain Fantastic (Garth Brooks and Elton John tributes) at 7 p.m at Hein Amphitheater in Fort Recovery’s Vantrees Park.

Sunday, July 24, Ice Cream Social at the Versailles Museum from 1 to 4 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes to Eldon Schultz, David McClure, Jenny Meyer, Kody Barhorst, Gail York Overholser, Amy Beanblossom, Doug Christian, Jim Luthman, Pat Monnin, Kelsey Myers, Jeannie Grosch, Jamie McGlinch, Mary Hecht (93), Chad Peyton, Gary Poor, Linda Meyer, Linda Cassel, Eric Miller, Sharon Deschambeau, Mitch Arnett, Carolyn Sue Mitchell, Mike Bowers, Dennis Recker, Dena Wuebker, Tammy Drees, Edna Batty, Jeanette Marshall, Mona Lou Blakeley, Deb Wirrig, Dan Drees, Steve Henry, Lisa Mangen, Jeanne Miller, Lisa Cole, Robert Simon, Beth Bell, Joyce Brandewie, Sheila Magoto, Beth Danmeyer, Liz Schmitmeyer, and those I may have missed. Happy anniversary wishes to Betty and Joe Mescher (9), Kristin and Nic Zumberger (10), Lisa and Doug Cole (20), Heidi and Eric Epperly (22), Kristina and Michael Stout (28), Susette and Larry Kruckeberg (46), Diane and Bob Yakos (51). And happy retirement wishes to Karen Keiser, Enjoy!

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Timothy Boeckman (52), Deanna Detrick Hall (58), Kenneth Ernst (68), Marcella Ryder (83), Martha Francis (83), Gene Baltes (94), Marjorie Michael (100), and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness be the friend you want others to be to you. Be available for friends, accept them without conditions, compromise and communicate, be honest without being hurtful, laugh as much as possible, support them during good times as well as bad, and never stop making new friends.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 937-423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints nor the independent activities of the author.