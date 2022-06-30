EDCY to hold open house

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Empowering Darke County Youth (EDCY) is inviting the public to an open house honoring retiring Executive Director Bob Robinson. The open house will be held on July 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262, 219 North Ohio Street, Greenville. This will also be an opportunity to meet the new Executive Director of EDCY Rich Engelken.

“The Board of Empowering Darke County and I as president wish to invite the community to join us in honoring Bob Robinson upon his retirement as executive director of Empowering Darke County Youth.” said President Delores Ely, EDCY Board of Directors

Robinson started EDCY in 2016 as a small volunteer project serving Greenville Schools. With the generous support of donations from community businesses, organizations and individuals, it has grown to also serve Ansonia, Arcanum, and Mississinawa schools. The program provides free after school tutoring for at-risk students. EDCY also became a 501(c)(3) organization and has an active board of directors that is very involved in the Darke County community.

There will be light finger foods and refreshment. A cash bar will be available. Please join EDCY in honoring Mr. Robinson and take this opportunity to meet Mr. Engelken.

EDCY programs are free to the parents or caregivers of Darke County students needing academic support. EDCY is a 501(c)(3), United Way Agency providing free after school and summer tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and mathematics with the goal of helping provide strong students for a strong community. For more information, visit: www.empowerdarkecounty.com or email President Delores Ely at [email protected]