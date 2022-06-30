Kitchen Aid, city reps unveil resurfaced basketball courts

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — North Park looks as good as new after Kitchen Aid made a contribution to have the basketball courts resurfaced. The company donated $34,680 to get the courts resurfaced.

The money came from Kitchen Aid’s pop-up store sales last summer during Annie Oakley Festival.

“It was fantastic when Whirlpool came to us and said, ‘We want to do a pop-up store and donate those funds back to the park for a project. This is what they picked,” Greenville Safety/Service Director Ryan Delk said.

City Council and administrators hosted a dedication ceremony to celebrate the resurfacing along with many Kitchen Aid representatives. Steve William, mayor of Greenville, attended the ceremony to see the new courts in person.

The city was thrilled to work with Kitchen Aid to have this project done. They hope to continue this partnership for more projects to come.

Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]