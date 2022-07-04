Oceans of possibilities continues at Bradford Public Library

Staff report

BRADFORD — Summer is not even half over yet! There is still so much to do at the Bradford Public Library in July! Our registrations for the reading portion of the program have closed but you can still attend some of our great events this month.

Mondays in summer mean Movies at BPL. We will have a movie Monday on July 11, 18 and 25. Show times are 9 a.m. and noon. The same movie is shown at both times. Bring along your own snack or enjoy some free popcorn and lemonade provided by the library. Please call the library for a list of movie titles. All movies are rated G or PG. The entire family is welcome to come and watch. Each movie time will be followed by a few rounds of BINGO.

On July 12, Miami County Parks will join us for one last summer Story Book Trail from 11 a.m. to noon. Weather permitting these programs are held outside. If it rains we move the program indoors. Read the storybook trail, complete an activity and win a polished gemstone! Miami County Parks are also offering their popular Nature Quest Program through the month. Come in to BPL, check out one of several books hand selected by the park district. Read the book, complete an activity and earn a polished gemstone. They have even provided backpacks filled with tools to get out and explore nature that you may check out.

On July 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., students in grades 6 through 12 will be making art out of sea glass. All materials will be provided for this free workshop. Registrations are required to attend. Sign up in the library by July 11.

Adults can enjoy our popular BINGO on Tuesday, July 19 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. BINGO is free to participate. You may bring along a small prize to share ($5 or less) if you choose to. Everyone goes home a winner and all have a great time. BINGO is offered most months on the third Tuesday at the time listed above.

Our Movie in the Parking Lot returns this year on July 22 at dusk. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and gather in our parking lot to enjoy a family friendly movie. Choice of title will be determined with our Facebook poll and will be announced the second week of the month. A great time to gather as a community and enjoy some family time. Parents, please stay with your children through this event. Registrations are not required. There will not be a rain date in case of inclement weather.

Our Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be held on July 26 to 27. Children may bring their stuffed animals to the library from 7 to 8 p.m., enjoy a story and a small craft before saying good night to their plush friends. The stuffed animals will spend the night at the library but there will likely not be much sleeping happening! Children may come back to pick up their animals on Wednesday morning from 9 to 10 a.m., enjoy some donuts and milk and get a photo album full of pictures of all the fun, and sometimes mischief, the animals had. Sign-ups are required for this event. Registrations will close on July 19.

The last day to turn in reading logs and adult “tickets” will be July 30 by 1 p.m. No sheets will be accepted in the bookdrop, they must be turned into staff at the desk.

Our End of Summer Olympics will be held on Aug. 3 starting at 1 p.m. for Pre-K to 12th graders. This afternoon of friendly competition and wet, wacky games will end with our medal ceremony for all participants. The BIG PRIZE DRAWING will immediately follow the Olympics. All students attending will go home with a prize for a job well done reading over the summer! Students must turn in at least one reading sheet by the deadline to participate in the Olympics and the Prize Drawing. Students must be present to win a prize. In case of inclement weather, the Olympics will not take place and the prize drawing will be held in the library starting at 1 p.m.

Our final Adult Prize Drawing will be held on Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. in the library community room. Any adult turning in at least one ticket for a book read will be eligible to enter the drawing.

We have enjoyed a great summer so far and look forward to seeing you at the Bradford Public Library in July!