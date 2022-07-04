Engelken named new EDCY executive director

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Empowering Darke County Youth (EDCY) announced the hiring of Rich Engelken as its new executive director, effective July 15.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to join a program doing so much to improve the lives of our youth and build a stronger future throughout our community. As I begin this journey, I have the privilege of coming into a program with strong support and a dedicated team that works hard to provide the best for all it serves. I would like to thank all who have been involved, and continue to stay involved to make Empowering Darke County Youth a success far into the future,” said Engelken. “I would also like to say a special thank you to our outgoing Executive Director, Bob Robinson. Bob’s ideas and drive helped to develop Empowering Darke County Youth into what it is today. Without his hard work, Empowering Darke County Youth would not have the success and growth it has seen. Thank you again, Bob, and I wish you well in your retirement. I look forward to continuing what has begun, and moving into the future building and growing.”

Engelken comes to EDCY with considerable experience in management, and youth services fields. He has served as Behavioral Health Specialist for Miracle Clubhouse (GESMV), Alternative Education Instructor at Sidney Middle School, Prevention Consultant for Miami County Recovery Council, and counseling at-risk youth and youth with disabilities, for Council on Rural Services Miami, Darke, and Shelby Counties (Gateway Youth Programs/Americorps for Entrepreneurial Success).

Engelken is a graduate of Greenville High School, and attended Edison State Community College, and College of Social Work of The Ohio State University.

“Empowering Darke County Youth is pleased that Rich will be joining our organization. He comes to the program with a wealth of knowledge and ideas to not only continue the work of this program but to move it forward into the future. The Board is looking forward to working with Rich,” said President Delores Ely, EDCY Board of Directors.

The public will have an opportunity to meet Mr. Engelken at an open house, to be held on July 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262, 219 North Ohio Street, Greenville. There will be light finger foods, and refreshment. A cash bar will be available. Please take this opportunity to meet Mr. Engelken, and learn more about the EDCY after school free tutoring program.

EDCY programs are free to the parents or caregivers of Darke County students needing academic support. EDCY is a 501(c)(3), United Way Agency providing free after school and summer tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts, and mathematics, with the goal of helping provide strong students for a strong community. For more information, visit: www.empowerdarkecounty.com or email President Delores Ely at [email protected]