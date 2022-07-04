Local teams have strong showing at Stebbins Fields

Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — The USSSA Freedom Festival softball tournament was at Stebbins Field July 2 and 3. Travel teams from around the area competed in three different age groups.

In the 12u group, Arcanum team Focus Fastpitch – Werner won the tournament going 6-0. In the tournament, they won by an average run differential of 7.17. They scored 50 runs and only allowed seven total. In the championship game, they won 7-4 against TNT Thunder – Morgan.

Greenville team Darke Reign dominated in pool play, going 2-1. They were bounced in the first round of bracket play by Indiana Jazz.

In the 14u group, Greenville’s own Ohio Wave – Shaffer went 1-2 in pool play. They made a small run in bracket play defeating Ohio Wave – Harter in the first round. Shaffer’s team couldn’t get it done in the semifinals, losing to Cincinnati Elite 6-3.

In the 16u group, Ohio Wave defeated Focus Fastpitch – Gibbons, 15-0, in bracket play to take on top seed Cannons – Kadel. They could not pull off the upset and lost 12-2.

The next event at Stebbins Field will be the GGSA Treaty City Rec/All-Star Shootout Tournament on July 22 to 24.

