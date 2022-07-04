Versailles FareFest wristbands on sale July 17

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Alumni Association is excited to invite you to Versailles FareFest 2022. Like last year’s event, we have expanded the space for the festival (West Street to Second Street and Wood Street to the railroad tracks). Plus, we’ve added a third band!

This year’s Versailles FareFest is Saturday, Aug. 20, 2 to 5 p.m. in downtown Versailles. For one, low price receive a complimentary wine glass while experiencing three hours of unlimited food, beer and wine from restaurants and beverage distributors throughout the Miami Valley. Plus, enjoy live entertainment provided by Ohio Brewed, Free Rider and TommyJohn.

Versailles FareFest wristbands are available for $60 presale (cash or credit card only) or $70 at the door (cash only), if not sold out. Profits go toward scholarships for Versailles High School graduates.

Presale wristbands can be purchased on Sunday, July 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out) at Hotel Versailles, 22 N. Center Street (cash or credit card only). Or you can call 937-726-7100 or 937-776-4775 or 937-417-0375 on July 17 after 10 a.m. (please do not call before 10 a.m.). If lines are busy, please try again. When calling, please have available your credit card number, expiration date and CVV code on back of card. Presale wristbands must be picked up at Hotel Versailles by Friday, Aug. 5 or at the entrance on the day of FareFest. Must be 21 to attend (ID required to enter). While at Versailles Hotel on July 17, you can also purchase breakfast pastries and coffee.

Versailles FareFest – “The best three hours of the summer!”