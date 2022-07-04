Students celebrate CTE career commitments with JAFE Decorating

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Two Greenville High School graduates, Makayla Martin and Shane Breig, signed on to build their work skills locally with the team at JAFE Decorating June 3, 2022. Makayla is growing her skills in the screen printing and graphic design area, while Shane is training as a quality inspector. Both students made the official next step by signing with JAFE into full-time positions to begin their careers after participating in a career interest and exploration program offered in partnership with Darke County Economic Development.

Both Makayla and Shane participated in career technical education programs at the Greenville Career Technical Education Center at GHS. They also were participants in a pilot program developed through a partnership with Darke County Economic Development (DCED). The pilot was designed to provide individual career advising for the students who had indicated interest in building their employment skills locally following graduation. Students regularly met one on one with Tamala Marley, Workforce Specialist at DCED, for career exploration, resume development, discussion of budgeting and income needs, and to explore their interests, skills, and goals. Students were provided multiple opportunities to job shadow with local employers in their areas of interest to help in their decision-making process.

One of these experiences led the students to JAFE Decorating where the students were offered individualize job shadowing experiences that led to further work experiences and opportunities to further connections with a local employer.

Dr. Andrea Townsend, Director of Career Technical and Special Education for Greenville City Schools says “This program celebrates our career and technical education students and acknowledges their value to our local employers and community. Thanks to the hard work of Darke County Economic Development and our local employers we can continue to connect students to our local workforce and build opportunities that reinforce the strength of our community. I am so proud of these students, this partnership, and Greenville Career Tech!”

If you are interested in more information or would like to support this growing partnership, please contact Dr. Andrea Townsend at 937-548-3185 or [email protected]