Commissioners discuss transportation agreements

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss transportation and sheriff sales. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

In a matter of funds, there is a total of $73,994.81 in the General Fund and a total of $181,152.05 in the Outside General Fund. There is a combined grand total of $225,146.86.

Job and Family Services Director Carla Allen came to the meeting to discuss a transportation agreement with the City of Greenville. The discussion was in regards to the purchasing of services for any resident of Darke County that meets the eligibility criteria of the Darke County JFS transportation program with medical-related appointments being priority.

“These are our non-emergency transportation services that we partner with the Ohio Department of Medicaid,” Allen said. “County Job and Family Services are required to have a transportation program for Medicaid eligible recipients, so they can utilize this program to ensure they can receive transportation for those services.”

In addition, but not limited to, at-risk families who are experiencing crisis and family problems, children with the potential of being placed in an out-of-home placement, disabled, and elderly can also utilize this service. The partnership with the City of Greenville will allow transportation within city limits and will include Family Health Services, Meeker Road, Greenville and/or within Darke County.

The transportation agreement with the City of Greenville will be available for service effective July 1 and will run through June 30, 2023. Individuals wishing to hop on board can do so Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., no weekends or government holiday hours. The cost will be $16 per person each way.

A transportation agreement with Spirit Medical Transport, LLC was also approved. The target population with this service is any resident of Darke County that meets the eligibility criteria of the Darke County JFS transportation program with Medical related appointments being priority.

Spirit Medical Transport, LLC will provide transportation within Greenville City limits like the City of Greenville transportation, but they will also provide transportation within Darke County: Ansonia, New Madison, Union City, etc. and Outside of Darke County transportation: Dayton, Piqua, Troy, Sidney, Richmond, Muncie, etc.

“Spirit Medical transport costs are a little different because they provide services outside of Darke County. They may go to Cleveland. They may go to Cincinnati. They provide the medical services more widespread,” Allen said.

She said Spirit Medical provided a lot of the wheelchair accessible vehicles, so the time, labor, and gas costs weigh into Spirit Medical’s pricing. For inside the Greenville City Limits, the cost is $25 per person each way, a total of $35 per person each way plus $3 per loaded mile per person each way for travels within Darke County, and a total of $40 pick-up charge plus $3 per loaded mile per person each way for any Outside Darke County traveling.

Spirit Medical Transport, LLC’s agreement is effective July 1 through June 30, 2023, and the service will run with operational hours set to Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. until noon. It is noted that for each service provided by both Spirit Medical and City of Greenville that the DCJFS will not reimburse any fees associated with “no show”.

“I would like to let the public know that the Sheriff’s Office sheriff sales is no longer in person, they are going to be digital,” Aultman said. “It is going online from now on.”

He continues to say Covid-19 brought this change about, and they are starting to institute online sales this month. In-person sales will not be taking place from this point forward. For more information regarding the sales visit www.darkecountysheriff.org/sheriffsales.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

