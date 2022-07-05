Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvcoate.com

June 1

VANDALISM: At 12:47 p.m. officers on duty at the Greenville High School received a criminal damaging complaint from a staff member of the school. Contact was made with the teacher who stated on May 27 at 2 p.m. during class, he overheard a 17-year old male student speaking to another student about how he had broken multiple CD disk drives on three school-owned computers in the computer lab room. The teacher stated earlier in the same month, he had located three computers in his classroom with broken CD disk drives, but he didn’t know who broke them. The 17-year old male admitted to breaking the drives because he thought it was funny, as the disk drives started smoking due to being damaged. He was issued a citation for criminal damaging.

June 5

HARASSMENT: At 11:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a harassment complaint. The female victim advised she was under the N. Broadway bridge when she was approached by Albert Reed who threatened to shoot her with a gun. She advised that the gun was silver. A witness advised Reed had threatened the victim. Reed was issued a citation for aggravated menacing.

June 6

THEFT: At 6:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Water Street in reference to a theft complaint. The complainant advised her father/victim’s bicycle was stolen from the property. She also stated that Casey Bowman had trespassed on the property and stole it. Bowman was located riding the bicycle, and he advised it didn’t belong to him and had planned on returning it. It was advised Bowman did not have permission to take the bike, and Bowman was advised he was trespassed and issued a citation for theft.

June 15

PROPERTY DAMAGE: At 8:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Riffle Avenue in reference to an individual trespassing on the listed property. Through investigation it was found during the trespass a vehicle was damaged at the listed address. Christopher Miller was issued a citation for criminal damaging for causing a dent in the driver side door.

June 17

DOMESTIC: At approximately 9:44 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of South Broadway Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the victim and several subjects were found in the residence. The male victim was asked to step outside, and he advised he and Marla Burton had been arguing about Burton’s kids and an incident that occurred on a previous date. He stated during the argument, Burton tackled him onto the couch and held him down when he began having trouble breathing. Neighbors came after hearing a fight and Burton got off the victim at that time before she fell into the electric fireplace while attempting to get to his phone. The victim had visible cuts and scratches on his arms. Burton only stated the victim lost his balance, and fell into her, causing her to go into the fire place. Due to the victim’s injuries, and Burton’s injuries appearing to be self-inflicted, Burton was placed under arrest and transported to the jail where she was released to staff. Three school-age children were present during the incident.

June 19

MENACING: At 9:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a neighbor dispute. The female witness and male victim advised they had gotten home from work when their neighbor approached them as they were parked in their driveway. They know the neighbor as “Tyler” and when officers asked for his identification he refused to give them any information. It was advised “Tyler” began yelling at the victims while they were still in their vehicle stating he would become violent towards them. A strong alcoholic beverage odor was observed on his person. The male subject was transported to the jail and later identified himself as Steven Tyler McNeill. McNeill was charged with menacing and obstructing official business.

June 22

WANTED PERSON: At 4:10 a.m. officers observed a bicycle resting next to the entrance of the 200 block of Wagner Avenue. Officers entered the business and asked an employee if he knew who the bicycle belonged to. Joshua Marshall exited the restroom and he was detained on a warrant for failing to appear on a driving under suspension offense with a $225 bond. A debit card belonging to someone else was located in Marshall’s wallet.

WANTED PERSON: At 6:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street when an officer noticed a female subject who had an active warrant out for her arrest walking in the parking lot. Dawn Wilson was arrested on an active warrant out of Miami County for failure to appear on an original charge of theft with no bond.

June 24

VANDALISM: At 8:10 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Short Street in reference to a vandalism complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the female victim who advised the back window to her vehicle had been broken out sometime throughout the night. There are no leads at this time.

TRESPASSING: At 10:37 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Wayne HealthCare in regards to a trespass complaint. Shawn Fiste had been issued a notice of trespass and ban from the property on Aug. 24, 2020. Fiste had been banned from the property unless he was seeking medical attention from the facility. It was advised Fiste had been seen on the property multiple times over the last few days without seeking medical attention. According to security staff who had talked with Fiste regarding the no trespass order, Fiste stated he was allowed to cut through the property and there wasn’t a thing Wayne HealthCare or the Greenville Police Department could do about it. Fiste was located and questioned. He stated it was easier to cut across the Wayne Healthcare property and he is going to sue the city for “picking” on him. He was issued a citation for criminal trespassing and reiterated the importance of not going onto the property.

June 25

JUVENILE COMP: At 3:59 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Surrey Lane in reference to a littering complaint. The complainant advised some juveniles went inside the residence where a donation table was set up with food for the tenants at the apartment complex and they proceeded to rip open all of the food items and dump them onto the sidewalk outside. The 13-year old male juvenile in question admitted to the incident and one prior, and he was issued a misdemeanor citation for littering. His mother was informed of his court date, and the male juvenile was trespassed from the residence. The 8-year old male also involved was not charged due to his age, the fact he is not on probation, and has never been involved with anything at the residence before.

DRUGS: At 6:16 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Street in reference to some suspected drugs being located. The complainant advised she had located a small clear baggy containing a crystallike substance near the second set of double doors at the front entrance to the listed business. The small clear baggy containing a white crystallike substance was taken and placed into property as evidence at Greenville PD. There are currently no suspects in this case.

June 26

WANTED PERSON: At 1:05 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Tiffin Street in reference to information that a known wanted person was staying there. Michael Crawford was known to have a warrant through Montgomery County for a probation violation on the original charge of dangerous drugs with no bond. Crawford was located, placed under arrest, and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was released into the custody of jail staff.

WANTED PERSON: At 6:35 a.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Wayne Avenue in reference to a known wanted person. Jason Jones was staying at the residence, and he had an active warrant out of Butler County for failure to appear on the original charge of child support with no bond. Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was released to jail staff.

