2022 Fair Photo Contest now accepting entries

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The 2022 Daily Advocate/Early Bird Great Darke County Fair Photo Contest is now open for entries!

Each year, the Daily Advocate/Early Bird accepts fair photos from the public for a chance to be on the cover of the Great Darke County Fair Magazine.

The winner of the contest will also receive a $100 cash prize and six tickets each for two Dayton Dragons baseball games.

The second place winner, sponsored by Park National Bank, will receive a $75 cash prize. The honorable mention/third place winner will receive a $50 cash prize, sponsored by Wayne HealthCare.

To enter, click the link on the Daily Advocate web page (DailyAdvocate.com) or go to www.ohiocontests.com/contest/darke-county-fair-photo-cover-contest/.

Photo submissions will be accepted through midnight, July 18.

Public voting for photos begins July 19 and ends Aug. 2 at midnight.

Submit your favorite Darke County Fair photo today for your chance to win!

PLEASE NOTE: Photos submitted must have been taken at the Darke County Fair. Photos must be the original work of the person submitting, or submitted with that person’s permission. Photos must not have been previously published by this paper or other outlet. By entering the contest, entrants agree that photos submitted may be used by the Daily Advocate/Early Bird for advertising purposes.