Miller drives one million miles accident-free

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The typically busy mail room at the Greenville Post Office came to a halt on Wednesday, July 6.

“Stop! May I have everyone’s attention up front?” called Tabitha Fourman, as one of the postal employees quipped, “That’s something we don’t hear too often.”

The pause in activity was for good reason. USPS Mail Carrier Rich Miller was honored for driving one million miles without an accident. Miller, who was also presented with a 32-year service pin at the ceremony, has spent the past nine years in Greenville. Prior to that, he delivered mail in Dayton.

“To be able to concentrate for that well and that long, is quite an accomplishment,” stated Bill Judge, Postmaster for 45 years, several of those serving Greenville.

“It’s not so much concentration, as it is being fortunate,” Miller responded humbly. “I’ve been very blessed to be 32 years accident-free, and very nervous for the past two years.” He was admittedly anxious that something would happen, the closer he came to achieving the million-mile mark.

“Especially on those snowy days!” Miller’s wife, Tish, added.

Fourman recalled the day Miller drove his last few miles to reach one million. “He was paranoid about everything he did that day,” she laughed. While he was aware of the milestone, Miller was utterly surprised that a recognition celebration had been planned. Tish was credited with pulling it off. “She was conniving behind the scenes,” Fourman said.

Miller was presented with an official jacket, and a plaque for his remarkable accomplishment. Later, everyone had the opportunity to enjoy a red, white, and blue cake that read “Congratulations Rich Miller for delivering a million smiles in a million miles.”

Contact Daily Advocate Reporter Tammy Watts at [email protected]