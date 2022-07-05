WHC to offer weight loss program

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Wayne HealthCare is starting a new LifeSteps® Weight Management program, with an orientation session scheduled for Aug. 3, and Aug. 10, and classes will start on Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.

According to Karen Droesch, RD, LD, CDE a registered dietitian nutritionist and the group leader, LifeSteps® provides an opportunity for anyone who struggles with weight loss to join others with similar challenges in a safe and supportive environment.

“The program recognizes that everyone is unique, with different exercise and eating habits, weight loss goals and daily schedules,” says Droesch. LifeSteps® works because it is grounded in science, and it stresses personal choice, responsibility and accountability. “Most importantly, it puts members in charge of their eating and activity,” added Droesch.

Each week, participants learn various aspects of healthy eating, benefits of physical activity and strategies for challenging situations from dining out to emotional eating. With the guidance and inspiration from a trained, weight loss health professional, each participant creates a personalized eating and physical activity plan over the program’s 14 weeks, which incorporates small changes that add up to big changes for a lifetime! Each member gets a handle on their eating and activity, sets personal goals and takes action to change their beliefs and lifestyle to lose weight and keep it off. To assist with exercise, participants will complete a ten-week Clinical Exercise program with the Wellness Center at Wayne HealthCare.

“One of the best things about the weekly sessions,” says Droesch, “is the support and positive reinforcement that keeps people motivated. For many, the group support is their favorite aspect of LifeSteps®.” In addition to weekly sessions, the program includes a participant manual and other materials.

You can learn more by attending the LifeSteps® orientation session at Wayne HealthCare, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. or contact Droesch at [email protected] or 937-569-6750.

Take the first steps for a healthier you!