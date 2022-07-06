Two CareFlighted after pursuit ends in crash

By Meladi Brewer

PALESTINE — Two people were CareFlighted to Miami Valley Hospital after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Palestine.

On July 5, 2022, at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers from the Greenville Police Department were made aware of a domestic disturbance on Detling Road by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Sanders, 29, of Ansonia, was being disorderly and possibly intoxicated. Prior to the arrival of deputies, information was relayed that Sanders had left the Detling Road address and was driving a black BMW southbound on State Route 49. It was known that Sanders had a felony arrest warrant and a suspended driver’s license.

Acting on this information, Greenville Police officers responded to the area of State Route 49 North at the Greenville city limits, where, a short time later, they encountered Sanders’ vehicle traveling southbound, entering the city limits at a very high rate of speed. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Sanders fled and a pursuit was initiated heading westbound on State Route 571 West. The pursuit continued to Onskt Road and then southbound on Palestine-Union City Road, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

As the pursuit entered the Village of Palestine, Sanders’ vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and U.S. Route 36 and struck an eastbound vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Sanders and the driver of the second vehicle, Denise Stahl of Greenville, sustained injuries and were flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. No word on their conditions were released. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was requested and responded to investigate the crash.

