More trash talk at Greenville City Council

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The City Council of Greenville held its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 5. Paul Knight, Rumpke Regional Sales Manager, addressed questions and concerns about the city possibly providing its own waste removal service, during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“We thought it was important for the residents to be heard, and now we want to make ourselves available to answer any questions that you may have,” Knight stated.

Council members asked about service schedules, dumping issues, and landfill byproducts.

“It’s better if they’re not operating in the midst of heavy traffic, but make us aware if there are ongoing complaints,” said Knight, regarding early morning trash pick-up.

Knight suggested adding Rumpke’s charges onto utility bills, such as water, in order to combat dumping from residents who elect not to pay for trash service. “If you pay for the service, you will utilize it,” said Knight, explaining that Tipp City and Arcanum have included trash with their utilities. “It’s a win-win,” he said, “you’re not creating a new invoice, there is no additional postage, and Rumpke is not trying to collect from 6,000 customers.”

According to Knight, Rumpke’s landfill in Colerain captures methane produced from ethanol, where it is converted to natural gas, used to power trucks. “It provides more than any other landfill in the USA,” he stated.

“We want to do what the city really needs, so if you want bags, we will certainly provide that service,” Knight reassured the council.

When asked about projected rate increases, Knight admitted it was impossible to give a solid figure. “It’s very difficult to do at this point. Inflation for us in the waste industry is much stronger; for example we go through a lot of steel in the form of containers and trucks. Steel has doubled in price in the last 18 months.”

In conclusion, Knight reminded those present that Rumpke has been in business for over 90 years, and has served Greenville for over 40. “In the top ten most dangerous industries in the country, it’s about safety,” he said.

Bishop Andy Roberts spoke next, inviting the community to a ribbon cutting and dedication of their new church building, Tabernacle, located at 527 Markwith Avenue in Greenville, on Friday, July 15, at 5 p.m. Services will be held July 15, 16, and 17, at 6 p.m. “We love Greenville, we love Darke County, and we want to thank you for the welcome we’ve received these past six or seven months,” Roberts stated.

Mayor Steve Willman reminded everyone that Greenville Farm Power of the Past will be held at the Darke County Fairgrounds, July 7 to 10. He also praised the city for an excellent fireworks display over the Fourth of July weekend.

Safety/Service Director Ryan Delk announced that a natural gas aggregation contract was signed with Constellation, for a 24-month term beginning this October. Opt-out letters will be sent in late August. Delk had also received complaints about solicitors telling residents that Energy Harbor had gone bankrupt, and pressuring them to seek service through a different electric company. That information is false; the city still has a contract with Energy Harbor through December 2024. “Solicitors have to get permission from the auditor, so if they show up, call the police at 548-1103,” said Delk.

Resolutions were passed accepting Westerheide Construction Company’s bid for construction of a salt barn, and Walls Brothers Asphalt Company, Inc. for maintenance paving. Council read a statement from Greenville Police Chief Eric Roberts indicating no objections to issuing a liquor permit to Four Twenty Three, and council voted not to have a hearing on the matter.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville.

Contact Daily Advocate Reporter Tammy Watts at [email protected]