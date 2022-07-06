Arcanum-Butler Schools hire new band director

Staff report

ARCANUM — Arcanum-Butler Schools has hired a new band director.

The Arcanum-Butler Local School Board approved Bryce Hopwood as the new band director for Arcanum Middle and High School at the regular board meeting held on June 23, 2022. He replaces Mrs. Heather Marsh-Myers, who served the district from 2016, and will be moving on to Beavercreek High School.

Mr. Hopwood is originally from Waynesville and has most recently served at Lima City Schools as the Assistant Director of the HS Marching Band and the 5-8 Band, Orchestra and Steel Drum Band Director. Additionally, he has worked with percussionist at Troy High School as well as the Cincinnati Tradition Drum and Bugle Corps. Mr. Hopwood received his Bachelors of Music from Wright State University in 2019.

The Arcanum High School Band has a history of excellence and is supported by an active A# Music Boosters. The district is excited to welcome Mr. Hopwood!