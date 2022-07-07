Adoptable Pet of the Week

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Say Hello to Hope! Hope came to us a stray, so our knowledge about her is very limited, only to what we have observed. We believe Hope is around four years old, a female Terrier Mix. Hope is a very sweet girl who loves attention! Hope has shown us she knows how to sit, play ball and love treats. Hope doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter! Hope did great for her exam, where she weighed in at 52 lbs. pounds, and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Come in and meet Hope and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

Visiting hours are Monday though Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Adoptions are $90 cash or check.

Plan to join all the adoptable animals at Darke County Animal Shelter’s second Open House on Saturday, July 30 from 12 to 3 p.m. Dr. Gerber from Greenlawn Animal Clinic will be on site to administer vaccines, heartworm tests, and microchips for minimal cost. Free food, drinks, door prizes, and more will be available to make this a fun event for the entire family.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.