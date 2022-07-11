EverHeart Hospice welcomes new team members

Neal

Ruiz

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — EverHeart Hospice welcomes both Jeralayne Ruiz, Board Certified Music Therapist; and Sara Neal, Social Worker, to its Hospice Care Team.

Ruiz grew up on Long Island in New York and moved to Ohio to attend Ohio University for Undergraduate and Graduate School. There, she earned two Master’s degrees, one in Music Therapy and one in Voice Performance/Pedagogy.

In addition to music therapy, Ruiz is also a classically trained singer and has performed in several operas and musicals, even performing on stage with the Rolling Stones in 2015.

When asked what inspired her to work at EverHeart Hospice, Ruiz shared that her predecessor, Carrie Whatley, “always spoke so fondly of the EverHeart team. The supportive network that EverHeart seems to have made me excited to join the team!”

A few of Ruiz’s favorite hobbies include watching movies, listening to music on vinyl, and visiting museums. Ruiz shared her motivation for working in the hospice field, stating, “It is a gift and privilege to share music, moments, and memories with patients and families at end-of-life. Being able to honor and celebrate a life is so special.”

Sara Neal joins the team as a social worker. Neal attended Wright State University, obtaining her BSW, LSW, and CSWMFT. She has seven years of social service experience and was led to EverHeart while searching for a position that was part-time and close to home. She wanted to work for an organization that held high values and practiced standards.

Neal shared she was also interested in the Hospice field, stating, “It’s rewarding to help patients and their families find peace and closure while assisting them with their needs.”

Neal enjoys cooking, baking, DIY crafting, and trivia in her free time. She and her husband have a beautiful baby girl and share their home with two dogs and cats.

If you are interested in joining the team at EverHeart Hospice, visit www.everhearthospice.org to view current employment opportunities.