Darke County supports growing Empowering programs

Staff report

GREENVILLE — In June, Empowering Darke County Youth received donations from Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, VFW 7262, Harry D. Stephens Memorial, Medicine & More, Bruns Animal Clinic, Rotary Club of Greenville, Edison State Community College, and Darke County United Way.

“It was a good month for support of our program,” said Bob Robinson, Empowering Darke County Youth. “Each of these organizations and businesses have been strong supporters for years, and we appreciate it.”

Since 2016, Empowering Programs have helped more than 1,200 students who were struggling academically.The programs continue to grow. There are now five After School Programs serving four Darke County School Districts: Greenville (elementary and middle), Ansonia elementary, Arcanum-Butler middle and, beginning this fall, Mississinawa Valley elementary.

In addition to the above, Empowering thanks long-time supporters, including: Scott Zumbrink, Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Mark and Cindy Libert, Ketrow Foundation, Lydia Schaurer Memorial Trust, Kurt Wagner, Webmaster, Greenville National Bank, Rumpke of Ohio, Reynolds & Reynolds, Darke County Foundation, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Wayne HealthCare Foundation, Flaig Lumber, Medicine & More, Jim Buchy, Tribute Funeral Homes, and Larry and Carol Holmes.

If anyone would like to help support Empowering Darke County Youth, send donations to P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, OH 45331 or email [email protected]

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth provides After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.