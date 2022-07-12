Local dealerships sponsor Chamber Golf Outing

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Four local automotive dealerships are generously sponsoring the Darke County Chamber of Commerce’s 60th annual Golf Outing hole-in-one “Win a Car” contest.

Any golfer who makes a hole-in-one on number 17, at the Stillwater Valley Golf Club, will receive $30,000 towards the purchase of any vehicle from one of the sponsors: Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, SVG Chevrolet, Hittle Buick GMC, and Troutwine Auto Sales.

“It’s a fun contest for everyone, and we hope we have a winner!” exclaimed Darke County Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Emerson.

The Golf Outing will take place Aug. 1, and the deadline for registration is Friday, July 22.