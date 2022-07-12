Local dealerships sponsor Chamber Golf Outing

From left to right: Marshall Combs of State Farm Insurance, Chamber President Peggy Emerson, Mike Snyder, and Wayne Healthcare Vice President of Business Development Terri Flood, with Jim Francis, of Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln.

DARKE COUNTY — Four local automotive dealerships are generously sponsoring the Darke County Chamber of Commerce’s 60th annual Golf Outing hole-in-one “Win a Car” contest.

Any golfer who makes a hole-in-one on number 17, at the Stillwater Valley Golf Club, will receive $30,000 towards the purchase of any vehicle from one of the sponsors: Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, SVG Chevrolet, Hittle Buick GMC, and Troutwine Auto Sales.

“It’s a fun contest for everyone, and we hope we have a winner!” exclaimed Darke County Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Emerson.

The Golf Outing will take place Aug. 1, and the deadline for registration is Friday, July 22.

