Get registered for the BCADC 5K

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Breast Cancer Awareness 5K run/walk event will take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Annie Oakley Memorial Park located at the intersection of South Broadway, Martin Street and Washington Avenue in downtown Greenville. The kids run will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K begins promptly at 8:30 a.m.

The primary purpose of Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County (BCADC) is to raise funds for women who need assistance with their fight against breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides education, awareness, prevention and screenings for women’s health.

This annual event is a great opportunity to raise public awareness of breast cancer while offering support and information about local resources for men and women who have been diagnosed with cancer. The race proceeds benefit individuals in the Darke County community who need mammograms, ultrasounds, wigs, prosthesis, lymphedema services and other supplies to help aid in their treatment and care.

The race committee is excited to have several “Pink Mile Men” participate and help with the annual event. The Pink Mile Men are local volunteers who represent various community organizations and businesses, raise funds and lead a walk down Broadway. The walk will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. following the 5K run/walk event. To guarantee a shirt, race registration forms must be received by July 16. Early registration is $25 and race day registration is $30. Early registration for the kids run with shirt is $25 and $5 with no shirt.

Race packet pick up will be available for pre-registered participants on Friday, July 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gospel Baptist Church Recreational Building (115 West 5th Street, Greenville, OH) Race day pick up will begin at 6:30 a.m. until 8 a.m. at the same location.

You won’t want to miss out on the post-race events! Awards, silent auction and other post-race activities will take place at Dave Knapp Ford at approximately 11 a.m. All registered participants over the age of 18 will be eligible to win a free 2013 Chevrolet Equinox courtesy of Dave Knapp Ford. Participants must be present to win the vehicle.

The Farmer Brown food truck will be onsite at Dave Knapp for post-race food purchases. Farmer Brown will donate a generous percentage of all food purchases from this event to BCADC.

Put your smile on! Flashbox Photobooths will be on site at Dave Knapp Ford for the post-race festivities. Tim Clopp is generously donating all proceeds made from the Flashbox Photobooth to BCADC!

To register for the race visit www.goodtimesraces.com or for more information contact Jill Brown at 937-547-5079 or [email protected] If you would like to make a donation, please mail it to: Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County, c/o Jill Brown, 835 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, OH 45331.