Powell, Click introduce bill establishing Celebration of Life Day in Ohio

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) and State Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery) have introduced legislation that will establish June 24 as the Celebration of Life Day in Ohio.

HB 703 commemorates the day the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

“The Dobbs decision was a historic victory in the fight to protect preborn babies across Ohio and our nation,” said Powell. “It is fitting that we commemorate June 24th as ‘Celebration of Life Day’ and celebrate protection of preborn babies and innocent life in our state. The Pro-Life Caucus remains dedicated to protecting the life of the unborn in Ohio.”

“Our nation was founded with the right to life as one of the core values embedded in the Declaration of Independence and supported by the Constitution of the United States,” added Click. “The twenty-fourth Day of June represents an awakening of the American consciousness and a return to the rule of law via the Dobbs decision. Roe v. Wade will now take its rightful place in the dustbin of history alongside of Dred Scott v. Sanford and Plessy v. Ferguson as erroneous and unconstitutional. Just as the 4th of July has earned its place on the calendar celebrating our nation’s independence and Juneteenth acknowledges the liberty of those wrongfully enslaved, June 24th will forever commemorate the day that babies were liberated from the shackles of Roe v. Wade.”

