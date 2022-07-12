Pre-order the BRC’s 120th Anniversary Cookbook

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Pre-orders are now open for the Brethren Retirement Community’s 120th Anniversary Cookbook.

In celebration of Brethren Retirement community’s 120 years of serving seniors in our community, Brethren Retirement Community is pleased to announce they are now taking pre-orders for their 120th Anniversary Cookbook.

“Cooking with Love” is a treasured collection of recipes from many outstanding cooks. These cookbooks make wonderful gifts for Christmas, birthdays, and weddings, or as a thank you gift to friends and neighbors.

They also make wonderful keepsakes for staff and the families of current and former residents. The cookbook is a hard cover with lay-flat plastic binding that contains over 1,000 recipes, the artwork on the cover was donated to BRC by a former Greenville resident, Don Mong, and is a watercolor painting of our original building.

This wonderful cookbook includes a wide variety of categories, including appetizers, beverages, breakfast, breads, main dishes, salads, sauces and dressing, soup, sweets, vegetables, side dishes and desserts, including some Low Carb and KETO recipes as well as some for the Air Fryer and Instant Pot.

If you want to be guaranteed a copy, orders must be received for this limited printing by Aug. 1. Order forms are available on the Brethren Retirement Community Facebook page or inside the main doors of Brethren Retirement Community. Shipping is available for an additional cost. All proceeds will benefit our Resident Aid Fund.