Family Resource Center holds ribbon cutting

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Family Resource Center (FRC), located at 209 E. Fourth Street, in Greenville, held a ribbon cutting to mark its official opening on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Dave Crosser, Community Relations Lead, a grant awarded in October 2021 enabled an expansion into Darke, Miami, and Auglaize County, with centers opening on July 11 in Wapakoneta, and next week in Troy. FRC now operates facilities in seven Ohio counties, providing mental health, and substance use disorder services to adults, youth, and families.

“We want to add to services already available,” stated Jodi Knouff, Director of Client Services with the Tri-County Board. She explained that first and foremost, FRC wants to ensure basic needs are met, such as food, clothing, and housing, and will assist clients with accessing local providers. Additionally, the organization offers specific services for youth, ages 14-25, known as “transitional youth,” such as life skills training, and budgeting.

FRC’s office contains telehealth rooms, for people who may not have access to internet service. Through the telehealth services, clients can connect with highly qualified mental health professionals all across the country, who are licensed to practice in Ohio.

FRC also offers Family Peer Support services, that instill hope in clients. Jennette Stark, a peer support specialist, knows how to connect with people in difficult circumstances, based on her own personal experience. When she and her family moved to Greenville, there were extenuating legal circumstances surrounding the house where they thought they would be living. “We never did get the house; we lived in tents at the fairgrounds, and there were 13 of us,” she recalled. “We were told there was a soup kitchen open four days a week, but when there was a foot of snow on the ground, and no transportation, it was hard.”

Now a homeowner, she credited Bob Robinson, Executive Director of Empowering Darke County Youth, with encouraging her. “When I was going to Edison, it was just going to be for a certificate in medical billing; thanks to him, I ended up with a degree in social work.” Stark, also a cancer survivor, is looking forward to using her own life story to help others.

Immediately before cutting the ribbon, FRC CEO John Bindas expressed his appreciation for a supportive environment, “Thank God, and thank all of you for welcoming us here!” Bindas anticipates there will be a consistent need for FRC services. “We hope to grow, and adapt our business model to address the needs of the community,” He concluded.

For more information, call 567-271-3078, or 937-396-5335, or visit www.frcohio.org.