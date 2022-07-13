Darke County recieves $1.35 million for airport terminal

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY— U.S. Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced Thursday that $3.7 Million in new funding will be distributed for Ohio airports under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including the Darke County Airport.

Portman applauded the announcement that two Ohio airports are set to receive grants made available through the Airport Terminal Program. This grant program provides funding for terminal, on-airport rail access, and airport-owned airport traffic control tower projects.

“This announcement is great news for our Ohio airports and all those who use them. Thanks to the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and this brand new airport funding, our aging airport facilities can finally be upgraded, leading to better functionality and efficiency for Ohio travelers,” Portman said.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” said Brown. “These investments will allow the Darke County Airport and the Newark Heath Airport to upgrade their outdated facilities and improve travel for area residents and businesses.”

The Darke County Airport will receive $1.35 million so that the county may construct a new terminal building as the existing terminal building is over 50 years old and is an obstruction to current runway design surfaces.

“After receiving the 100 and some thousand before, we never thought we would receive this grant,” Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman said.

Only two airports out of approximately 88 in Ohio received grants under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Aultman said to be one of the 88 airports to receive the money is “phenomenal.” The commissioners agreed they are fortunate to have received the funds needed to pay off debts and continue other projects.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]