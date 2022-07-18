Greenville Federal announces promotions

Staff report

TIPP CITY — Greenville Federal is pleased to announce the following promotions:

Jessica Lookenott has been promoted to Banking Center Sales Manager of the Tipp City Banking Center. Jessica has three years of banking experience, joining the team in July 2021, and was previously Assistant Banking Center Sales Manager of our Tipp City Banking Center. Jessica is a graduate from Lee University, and resides in Tipp City.

Melissa Boyce has been promoted to Assistant Banking Center Sales Manager at the Tipp City Banking Center. Melissa has over 12 years of banking experience, and rejoined the team in Dec. 2021, as a Relationship Banker at the Tipp City Banking Center. Melissa is a graduate of Tippecanoe High School, where she currently resides with her son, Tristan.

