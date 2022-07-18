Osgood Do Good Ministry to hold blood drive

Staff report

OSGOOD —Help Community Blood Center overcome a mid-summer decline in the blood supply, and the urgent need for Type O blood, by donating at the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry and Osgood community blood drive Monday, July 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 25 West Main St., Osgood.

Everyone who registers to donate with will get the new “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

“Who Dey” say the Bengals are going back to the Super Bowl? A lucky donor can watch them do it. Register to donate at July 18-30 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center and you are entered in a drawing to win a pair of 2022 season tickets. The package includes all ten home games, beginning with the preseason opener Aug. 12.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate.

Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.