Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center earns quality award

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles, Ohio, was just recognized as a 2022 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for the facility’s ongoing commitment to improving quality care for residents and patients.

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Awards Program is a progressive quality improvement program that is based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework for Health Care. The three-level process begins at the Bronze level then moves up to Silver then Gold. Bronze recipients must demonstrate groundwork for excellence by completing a self-assessment that outlines their organizational priorities and goals. Trained examiners review each application to determine if the demands of the criteria have been met.

“This distinction exemplifies Versailles Rehab’s promise to continually deliver the highest caliber of care in a healing environment,” said Versailles Rehab’s Administrator Carol Lyons, LNHA. “We have an extraordinary skilled nursing team that is focused on improving quality and providing compassionate care. We have some of the best caregivers and approaches in the industry.”

Applying for the Bronze Award gives Versailles Rehab a strong foundation for the second step – the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award. Silver recipients outline their systematic approaches and demonstrate sustainable organizational and process results linked to their key customer requirements, success factors, and challenges. At the Gold level, recipients represent an elite group which meets all of the demands of the Baldrige Excellence Framework.

Versailles Rehab is also highly-rated by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The facility was awarded Five Stars for Quality Measures, for both short- and long-term stays. The Five-Star Quality Rating System was created to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily, and to help identify areas about which they may want to ask questions.

Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center provides a broad spectrum of care, including short- and long-term care and rehabilitation, in an intimate and compassionate environment. The center is known for its focus on providing hometown care with a commitment to fully integrating with the healthcare needs of the Versailles community.

