Berry returns to Advocate and Early Bird

GREENVILLE –AIM Media Midwest is pleased to announce Ryan Berry has returned to Greenville as editor of the Advocate and Early Bird.

Berry returns with over 26 years of experience as a reporter and editor for both newspapers. He is community minded and currently sits on the boards for the Illumination Festival and Empowering Darke County Youth. He is also a past member of Greenville Rotary and has served in other positions promoting Greenville and Darke County.

Berry understands that local newspapers continue to be a vital part of the community. “It is where the public turns to learn what is taking place where they live and work,” said Berry. “That’s why it is important to cover city council and school board meetings and keep in touch with elected leaders, schools, and businesses.” He believes the community newspaper should also feature the people that make up this great county – your friends and neighbors. “The Advocate and Early Bird should be a place where you can cut out a picture or a story that can be posted in your scrapbook or placed on your refrigerator,” he said.

The news media business continues to change and Berry has been at the forefront. From helping establish The Early Bird’s website to finding inventive ways to keep the community informed, Berry has been willing to try new things. When there was a lack of coverage for Greenville High School football, he and other members of his team decided to stream live play-by-play coverage of their games. He also helped organize a debate between commission candidates that was presented on Facebook Live, streamed the Annie Oakley Days and Hometown Holiday Horse Parades, and presented a series of video podcasts to showcase events and delve deeper into subjects facing the villages, city and county.

The Advocate and Early Bird’s digital presence continues to grow and a renewed emphasis is being placed in this area. DailyAdvocate.com continues to be the premier site for Darke County news, sports, and features. It is easily accessible through your phone, tablet or computer. Wherever you are, you can access Darke County news.

“I’m excited to be back,” Berry concluded. “I can’t wait to get out into the community and renew acquaintances and enjoy the county’s many wonderful events and activities.”

If you have an event, press release or an idea for a story, contact Berry at [email protected] or call 937-569-4312.