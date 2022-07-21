Greenville Post 140 defeats Greenville Sr ACME in last home game of the season

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — It was a clash of two local teams on July 20. Greenville American Legion Post 140 18U baseball team defeated Greenville Sr ACME, 6-0, at Sater Park.

Both teams got good performances from their pitchers. For Post 140, head coach Chad Henry said he wanted to get many guys in to get some work on the mound and keep their arm fresh for their upcoming tournament. Even with the rules in place for resting pitchers, Henry is cautious about each player’s individual pitch count.

“The other thing to factor is fatigue. Some guys can’t throw that much and rebound the way we need them,” Henry said.

Logan Todd and Alex Kolb both led the team in strikeouts with five each. They were one of the many pitchers to keep ACME off the base pads.

For Greenville ACME, they held Post 140 to five hits. They were able to get timely strikeouts throughout the game, but couldn’t overcome the walks. Post 140 had most of their baserunners come from drawing walks.

The defense and pitching did all they could for ACME, but they couldn’t overcome their struggles at the plate. They were held to two hits in the game.

“Tonight, we played a very solid team. We hung with them and played pretty much error free baseball. We did what we needed to do, we just struggled at the plate,” Greenville ACME head coach Ryan Delk said.

Aiden Psczulkoski led the way for Post 140. He had three RBIs, including a double that hit off the wall in left field. Henry said Psczulkoski had an up and down spring, but he is still a force at the plate.

“I know he’s been a little frustrated here and there, but a lot of it is timing,” Henry said. “When he can get that front foot down, there’s not a lot of kids that are stronger out here.”

Post 140 will end their season this weekend with a tournament in Springfield. For Greenville ACME, they end their season with a strong showing against a talented team in Post 140.

