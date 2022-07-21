Canan arrested trying to meet juveniles

GREENVILLE – On July 20, the Greenville Police Department conducted a covert operation in the city of Greenville in an attempt to locate adults attempting to meet minors for sexually related purposes on the internet.

As a result of the operation, Justin W. Canan, 37, of Covington, was arrested and incarcerated at the Darke County Jail on preliminary charges of Importuning and Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles.

The incident remains under investigation and further charges are pending review by the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.