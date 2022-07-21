Riley Green heads to Darke County

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fair is once again preparing for another year of live entertainment.

Number 1 Nashville Recording Artist, Riley Green, with special guest Laine Hardy, will be taking the stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Great Darke County Fair.

Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall.

In an interview with Uncut with Jay Cutler, Green said he believed he would be a carpenter his whole life. Music was just a hobby, and it wasn’t until his career took off that he believed he could be a musician.

“I would never say that I was a music guy growing up,” Green said. “I thought it was cool that they would let me have a free bar tab if I played, so I just enjoyed doing that, and I figured I’d just be building houses my whole life.

What started as an enjoyable hobby soon brought him recognition, and before Green knew it, his music career had taken off. He began touring alongside Brad Paisley and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come.

His full-length debut album Different ‘Round Here was released in 2019 via BMLG Records and has produced Gold-certified No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl” and Gold-certified single “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died.” For more information visit RileyGreenMusic.com.

Green is excited to continue touring, as it has become what he feels is normal. The pandemic hit touring artists hard, as their worlds got flipped upside down.

“There was a lot about it that was rough, obviously not touring. That is something that is the most enjoyable part of what I do,” Green said on UnCut.

Green said even though he had a lot more time to write and hunt during the pandemic, touring is part of his version of the real world and is the most rewarding experience from the job.

To purchase tickets go to www.darkecountyfair.com/ticket-information/ or call 937-548-5044. Price ranges from $25 to $50.

