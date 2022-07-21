By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Sargent sentenced to three years for failure to register. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Shane A. Sargent, 26, of Gettysburg, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to a one count indictment of failure to notify of a change of address, a felony of the third degree.

There is a mandatory three year sentence that will be imposed onto the defendant. Defense Attorney David Rohrer addressed the court about his feelings regarding the legislature put in place against his client.

“This is frustrating. The court well knows my feelings about registering sex offenders,” Rohrer said. “It is a way to get a life time sentence on a sex offense whether it be a felony five and even some misdemeanor cases.”

Rohrer said Sargent was guilty of importuning meaning persistent harassment of someone and couldn’t have gotten this kind of sentence on that specific charge.

“Now we’re talking about putting him in jail for three years because our legislator feels they can do no wrong when it comes to sex offense cases because everybody thinks they are terrible cases,” Rohrer said.

Rohrer added most sex offense cases are bad cases, as he has had clients go to prison for the offenses. He also said he is aware the court has no ability to do anything but put a mandatory three year prison sentence on Sargent.

“I will ask this, your honor. His girlfriend is in the back and will be giving birth by Aug. 16, and I will ask that the court give my client time to report in order for him to be around for the birth of his child. That is the only thing I can legitimately ask this court because my hands are tied,” Rohrer said.

Judge Hein sentenced Sargent to the mandatory three years incarceration with 28 days credit. Rohrer’s request for furlough so Sargent could see the birth of his was denied due to him not being able to be present during the birth.

Matthew K. Bowlin, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to count one possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the second degree of a two count indictment. As part of the plea agreement, the court dismissed count two possession of methamphetamines, a felony of the third degree.

He was sentenced to a mandatory two year sentence and a $7,500 fine. Upon being released from prison, Bowlin will be placed on post release supervision for a period of 18 months up to three years. He also has 56 days credit.

Noah S. Kissinger, 34, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to two counts of violating a protection order, both felonies of the fifth degree. The violations happened two weeks apart from one another. Kissinger was granted an own recognizance bond, and his sentencing date is set for Sept. 19.

Jennifer N. Focht, 40, of Hollansburg, entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated arson, a felony of the second degree, and one count of possession of methamphetamines, a felony of the fifth degree. Focht faces a maximum of eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine on the arson charge, all of which are not mandatory. Combined with the charges from possession of drugs, Focht could face a consecutive 11 years.

Judge Hein sentenced Focht to one year in prison with 106 days credit for the possession charge to be served concurrently to the minimum of three to four and a half year sentence imposed on the aggravated arson charge. She can apply for judicial release after a year with the stipulation she would attend a treatment program. Focht will be required to be registered into an arson database.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]