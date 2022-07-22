Health Dept. holds Back to School Clinics

GREENVILLE – To prepare for the next school year, the Darke County Health Department will be hosting two vaccine clinics from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Tuesday, Aug. 9. These are walk-in clinics; no appointments are necessary. The Darke County Health Department is located at 300 Garst Ave, Greenville. These clinics will run while supplies last.

These clinics are for students who are incoming seventh and 12th graders in the fall. During these clinics, students will have the opportunity to receive Tdap, Menveo, Meningitis B, and HPV vaccines. Those going into the 7th grade can be administered Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Acellular Pertussis) and Menveo (Meningococcal) vaccines. Incoming 12th graders have the opportunity to receive the Menveo, Meningitis B, and HPV vaccines. Families can avoid the wait late this summer and in the fall by coming to these clinics.

For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring a copy of their insurance card. A copy of the card will be made onsite and then the insurance company will be billed.

Students under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Those 18 and over must wait 15 minutes after the vaccine if they are driving themselves.

For any questions or additional information on this clinic or state vaccine requirements, please contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.