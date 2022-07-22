Cool jazz and cold ice cream at next concert

GREENVILLE – The next concert in the Greenville Municipal Band’s Summer Series in the Park presents the Jazz Band featuring Penney Lynn Smith. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park. The concert will go on rain or shine.

​This week, the band will feature Penney Lynn Smith. Penney is a local girl that has made it big in the music industry. A 1981 graduate of Greenville, Penney has lived in the Beaufort, SC area for the past 30 years. Penney has a Bachelor of Music Education Degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a Master of Education Degree from Lesley University. Penney retired in 2012 after 29 successful years teaching in Kentucky, Georgia and South Carolina.

In the South Carolina area, Penney has appeared at the Jazz Corner, she was a featured vocalist with the Savannah Jazz Orchestra and the Hilton Head Orchestra Big Band Bash. Penney has also performed with the Odyssey Jazz and Swing Orchestra. She also enjoys singing with the Sweetgass Angels. Several recordings include her solo CD “As It Should Be” with legendary musicians Bob Alberti and the late Ben Tucker. While big band music and jazz are her favorite genre, her heart is closest to the message and joy of gospel music both old and new.

She currently serves as the music director/pianist for the Unity Spiritual Center in Hilton Head and enjoys summers in the beautiful mountains of Johnson City, Tenn.

This should be a great show of jazz and pop music. Many tunes will be performed from Basie to Ellington with a solo feature by Trombonist Brian McKibben.

Please plan to join them for this outstanding evening of Jazz and by the way, ice cream will be distributed for free by Financial Achievement Services. Plenty of seating is available or you can bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the show.