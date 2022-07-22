Lions Club celebrating 75 years

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 7. All are invited.

The celebration will take place at noon in Harter Park in Union City, Ind. with the dedication of the new covered bridge. Activities will continue in Artisan Park in downtown Union City from 1-3 p.m.

There will be plenty of music, food and fun as Aug. 7 is the final day of the State-Line Heritage Days festival. There will be free live music and food vendors. Enjoy the musical entertainment from 1-1:30 p.m. and again from 2-2:30 p.m.

The program for the 75th anniversary will begin at 1:30 p.m. in Artisan Park and will include dignitaries from Union City, IN and Ohio. There will also be the state, district and zone leaders from the Lions International organization as well as guests from area Lions Clubs.

The Union City Lions Club was chartered in 1947 and has continuously been an active service club in the community since its charter. The club has the unique opportunity to service Union City on both sides of the state line.