The Wingwalkers to perform for Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert Series

TROY- Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert series will feature The Wingwalkers on Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30 pm. Wingwalkers is an accomplished acoustic string trio with guitarist Michael Kalter, violinist Doug Hamilton and bassist Noah Cope. Noah is a graduate of the Julliard School of Music and has a professional career that spans three decades including an eighteen-year run with the orchestra for Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.” Doug Hamilton was a classically trained violinist who toured with some great county music artists like Aaron Tippin and Barbara Mandrel. He is also an exceptional improvisational jazz violinist. He has a broad interest in music and finds himself just at home in folk, blues and Americana. Michael Kalter is a natural musician, taking up the guitar at age seven. He has created a legacy in the regional music scene with the Wingwalkers and the Wild Waters Band.

The group chose the name “Wingwalkers” to honor the daring acrobats that would balance on a sailing airplane wing with shifting wind all around them, with no safety gear and nothing but their own instincts to keep the momentum. Like these daredevils, this string ensemble speaks the language of the great American improvisational traditions. This group blends folk, bluegrass, Americana and swing to create a unique and progressive style which lends itself to original compositions, as well as a diverse pool of covers by artists such as Gnarls Barkley, Sting, The Young Bloods, Chris Issac, Janis Joplin, The Band, Paul Simon & Peter Rowan to name only a few.

The Wingwalkers concert will close the Lucky Lemonade season for the Hayner. You will find this concert in the stone courtyard behind the Hayner. Lucky Lemonade Concerts are free and require no reservations.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner Events, please call 937-339-0457 or visit our website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.