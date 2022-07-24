Names released in Sunday morning crash

GREENVILLE-On July 24, 12:38 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, New Madison Fire Department, and the Darke County Coroner were dispatched to the 3400 block of US 127 in reference to a two vehicle head on crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a black 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Charles Spencer ,67, of Arcanum was traveling North bound in the 3400 block of US 127. Spencer traveled left of center striking a blue 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by Douglas Morris, 53, of Arcanum. Morris was treated at the scene by Arcanum Rescue and transported to Wayne Health Care with minor injuries. Spencer and his passenger, Audrey Spencer, 65, of Arcanum succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.