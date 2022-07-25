Opening of Field House planned

GREENVILLE – Greenville City Schools has announced that they will hold a ribbon cutting and opening to the new Wayne Health Sports/Orthopedic Associates/Greenville Field House on Sunday, Aug.14, 2 p.m., at Harmon Field.

The ceremony will begin with some brief remarks about the Greenville City Schools Field House project, on the turf field, outside of the Field House. The remarks will be followed by a ribbon cutting representing the opening of the new facility.

Following the ribbon cutting, assisted by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, the community and interested patrons will be permitted to take a self-guided tour through the new facility until 4 p.m.

The design builder on the project was Greater Dayton Construction, Ltd. dba Oberer Thompson Company. Architecture and engineering were completed by Woolpert, Inc. The criteria engineer was Mote and Associates.

The Greenville City School District welcomes any community member and supporter of the Green Wave to attend the ribbon cutting.

On Aug. 15, the Field House will be turned over to the Greenville Athletic Department, coaches, trainers, athletes, and athletic director to begin to move in for the upcoming fall season.

Thanks to the entire community of Greenville for your support of the project.