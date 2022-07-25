Darke County Commissioners discuss OSU Extension, contracts

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss the OSU Extension and contracts. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

As a matter of examination and allowance of bills, the General Fund has a total of $9,881.51, and the Outside General Fund has a total of $218,929.98. There is a combined Grand Total of $228,811.49 that was approved.

Rhonda Williams with the OSU Extension gave an update report. She, alongside Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, will be co-teaching a Youth Mental Health First Aid program on Aug. 10. at Final Bow, 116 E. 3rd Street, Greenville.

“The program is for adults who work with youth. We have financial support from the Rotary and United Way, so we will be offering that free. It is limited to 25, and as of yesterday, we had 20 people enrolled,” Williams said.

She said it is a good program for those who work with kids to recognize those who may be struggling. Eventually, the OSU Extension plans to attend the adult training to offer mental health services to adults who are struggling as well.

The commissioners approved a Change Order for the Darke County Airport with Great Lakes Construction Co. It was to reevaluate the construct of the Parallel Taxiway and West Apron. The change was to remove AA-2 Remove and Relocate AWOS to have a partial lump sum value remaining. The total deduction was $19,460.00 for a c/o value of $19,460.

A certificate of appointment was approved for the employment of Logan Williams as a full-time Maintenance Worker. Williams’s start day would be effective July 25. A construction contract between the Darke County Commissioners and Willo Products Co. Inc. was also approved.

“When we got some of the State money for the jail rehab – this is out of the state funds. It is just the contract to do the construction out at the County Jail with Willow which is the contractor for the project,” Aultman said.

The contract terms and conditions state 70 percent of the contract amount invoiced upon material delivery, 30 percent of the contract amount invoiced proportionately to the five dayrooms upon Completion of each dayroom, and payment terms are net 30 days from the date of invoice with no retainage.

“There are very few companies that specialize in jails,” Stegall said. “I could only find two on the Internet, and this was the closest one. It is hard to even find them.”

Willo is a company that specializes in Jail maintenance, and the commissioners are confident in their abilities in order to enter in a contract with the company.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway St., Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]