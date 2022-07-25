Treaty City Rec/All-Star Shootout softball tournament a big success for Greenville

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Stebbins Field hosted their last tournament of the summer on July 23-24. The Greenville Girls Softball Association put on the Treaty City Rec/All-Star Shootout Tournament which featured Rec and All-Star teams from around the area in three different age groups.

Greenville won the tournament in two different age groups. The 8u team defeated Troy to take home the trophy. This age group featured a total of 11 teams.

Greenville also won the 12u division, which only had four teams. Greenville defeated Parkway to claim the tournament title.

A few other local teams were close to reaching the championship game. Ansonia was a game away from the championship game in the 8u group. They lost by a run to Troy in the semifinals. Ansonia defeated Arcanum in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals.

The 10u group was rough for the local teams. Greenville and Arcanum were bounced in their first game of bracket play.

Next up for the GGSA will be the 15th annual GGSA Fall League. Registration is now open for 10u, 12u and 14u.

