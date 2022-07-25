Win fair passes at next blood drive

GREENVILLE – Help Community Blood Center maintain the blood supply and overcome the urgent need for type O blood by donating at the Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Inc. community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m. to noon at 500 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

Everyone who registers to donate will be entered in a drawing to win a four-pack of passes to the Great Darke County Fair and will receive the “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

August is an important month to donate. Help save lives and get a chance to “Pick Your Prize.” Everyone who registers to donate Aug. 1 through Aug. 27 at any CBC blood drive or the Donation Center will be entered in the weekly “Pick Your Prize” drawings for a PlayStation5, a Solo Stove, a YETI Hopper Backpack Cooler, or a Ring Video Doorbell Pro. The four weekly winners will pick from the same four prizes.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate.

Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.