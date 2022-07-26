This month’s Mercer Savings Bank Giving Mission recipient is the Fort Recovery Friends of the Opera House. The group’s purpose is to restore the historic Fort Recovery Morvilius Opera House to its former glory and create a gathering space for community events. Pictured are Janelle Braun, Carol Jutte, Helen LeFevre, Sheri Brunswick, Nancy Knapke, Brandy Jutte, Cy LeFevre.

