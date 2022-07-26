Boley appointed to Mercer Savings board

CELINA – Mercer Savings Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Boley to its Board of Directors. Boley joins current board members David Keiser, Barry Parmiter, Jose Faller, Richard Mosier, Kristin Fee, and Thomas Lammers.

President and CEO Barry Parmiter stated, “Mike comes to us with an excellent breadth of experience, and a true commitment to community. We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to bring him aboard.”

Boley is President & CEO of Wabash Mutual Telephone and Wabash Communications. He serves on the Board of Directors of Com Net Incorporated and is a trustee of the Ohio Rural Broadband Association. Boley operates a grain farm with his wife, Julie. They have three adult children.

As a mutual bank, Mercer Savings Bank specializes in real estate lending and has served Mercer and Darke counties and surrounding communities since 1888. To find out more information about Mercer Savings Bank and what they have to offer, stop by one of their convenient locations in Celina, Ft. Recovery, and Greenville, call 1-877-672-4543, or visit mercersavings.com.