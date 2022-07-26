Wuebker is top 4 in nation

VERSAILLES – On July 20, the National FFA Organization named Jacob Wuebker as a Top 4 American Star in Agricultural Placement. The final placing of this award will take place at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. in late October.

Wuebker is a 2019 graduate of Versailles High School and his SAE consist of job placement on Wuebker Farms. He assists with all aspects of the diversified farming operation on Wuebker Farms. This is the highest honor and opportunity that the National FFA offers to their members.

Wuebker completed the American FFA Degree and the Star American application, which consisted a 30-page application. He was selected in March as Ohio’s American Star in Agricultural Placement Winner. Each state was allowed to submit one application and a committee selected by the National FFA selected the Top 4 finalist. He will participate in an interview process with final placings at National FFA Convention.

Jacob is the first Versailles FFA member in the past 30 years to have received this honor.