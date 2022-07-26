Local Briefs

FM special meeting

ARCANUM – The Franklin Monroe Local Board of Education will hold a special board meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Friday, July 29, 8 a.m. The purpose of this meeting is to approve a volunteer coach and approve contracts with the Darke County ESC and Montgomery County ESC.

Board of Elections to meet

GREENVILLE – The Board of Elections Board members will meet on Tuesday, Aug.2, 6 a.m. for an Election Day meeting. The Board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.