Greenville Federal will expand in Troy

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

TROY – The word of the day in Troy on Tuesday was “excited.” That feeling was very evident as Greenville Federal broke ground on a new building on Dorset Road in Troy.

Jeff Kniese, president and CEO of the Greenville-based bank, said he was excited to once again be expanding in Troy. The community bank first opened in the Kroger Marketplace in 2016 and a year ago opened the bank’s Troy north branch. This construction project will allow the Greenville Federal to have a full-size office in the southern part of the city.

Once completed, the branch in the Kroger Marketplace will move to this location.

Over the past decade, Greenville Federal has continued to spread its reach outside of the Greenville city limits. For Kniese it only made sense to expand. He pointed out they already had quite a few patrons in the areas where they expanded.

“We will always be a community bank,” said Kniese. He was quick to make the distinction that being a community bank is a lot different from being a bank in a community. He and his team are very active in the communities where they live and serve. Greenville Federal supports numerous nonprofits in those communities and employees give back through plenty of volunteer hours.

Troy Mayor Robin Oda thanked Kniese and Greenville Federal for their commitment to the city. Joe Dickerson, Greenville Federal board member and Troy resident, said he was excited about this expansion and investment in the community. He explained that even before the announcement of this building project, Greenville Federal already has been a part of investing in Troy. Joseph Graves, president of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, explained the bank has played a part in the ongoing housing construction in several areas of the city.

Congressman Warren Davidson also spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony. He said that when people see others making investments into a community business people become optimistic. “I’m excited to see what the future is for Greenville Federal. I know the future is bright for Troy,” said Davidson.

Construction on the new bank is expected to take approximately six months. Kniese hopes to hold a ribbon-cutting at the end of 2022 or at the beginning of 2023.

To reach Daily Advocate editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]